Wednesday, Dec. 3rd, 2025
Many property owners fears are coming true as taxes are expected to rise by 12 percent next year; a home-heating assistance program in New York State is accepting applications after a pause; and we’ll head into the woods with a group of women who steward the land.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
Loading...