Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025
The state auditor found that regulators who oversee Vermont's food and lodging industry haven’t responded to complaints; a local ski area gets some upgrades; a vegan chef shares a recipe and we’ll share where to find free holiday meals this week throughout the state.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
