The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

A closer look at Vermont's school voucher program

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Stephanie ColombiniAdiah Gholston
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A Vermont Public analysis sheds some light on how equitable the state’s school voucher program is. Plus, the federal government shutdown is affecting a key way Medicare recipients access their healthcare providers, local union leaders prepare for a first-of-its-kind conference this month, Brattleboro police warn families to look out for deceptive bags that could contain fentanyl, a singer from the region is on this year’s season of The Voice, and a concert this weekend honors the works of a 12th century prolific composer and mystic.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

