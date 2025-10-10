A closer look at Vermont's school voucher program
A Vermont Public analysis sheds some light on how equitable the state’s school voucher program is. Plus, the federal government shutdown is affecting a key way Medicare recipients access their healthcare providers, local union leaders prepare for a first-of-its-kind conference this month, Brattleboro police warn families to look out for deceptive bags that could contain fentanyl, a singer from the region is on this year’s season of The Voice, and a concert this weekend honors the works of a 12th century prolific composer and mystic.
