The Fixer
Former Human Services Secretary Mike Smith outlines his plans for looking into the cost effectiveness of programs at the University of Vermont Health Network. Plus, the Trump Administration has terminated a grant for infrastructure projects in Northwestern Vermont. Vermont is dedicating 22 million dollars in federal "Solar for All" funds to affordable housing projects, and state officials are warning people that even with a wet spring, brush fires can get out of control.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...