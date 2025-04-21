Spongy moths
This week we bring you a series of stories from our public radio partners around New England exploring how the region’s flora, fauna and fungi are living with climate change. Plus lawmakers are trying to make a contingency plan in case the only Vermont-based health insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield, goes under. And Vermont’s unemployment rate holds steady, a new soil testing center for farmers opens at UVM, and where to watch trout travel upstream.
