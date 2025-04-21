Spongy moths

Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Adiah GholstonKaren AndersonLiam Elder-Connors
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
This week we bring you a series of stories from our public radio partners around New England exploring how the region’s flora, fauna and fungi are living with climate change. Plus lawmakers are trying to make a contingency plan in case the only Vermont-based health insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield, goes under. And Vermont’s unemployment rate holds steady, a new soil testing center for farmers opens at UVM, and where to watch trout travel upstream.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

