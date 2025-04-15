Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

'It's where you put your priorities'

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Karen AndersonMark DavisAdiah Gholston
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
In our recurring series on class in Vermont we meet Kathy Quimby Johnson, who grew up in East Peacham Vermont in the 60s and 70s, when it was mostly farmers and summer people. Plus, Vermont’s tourism industry is seeing mounting evidence that Canadian visitors are canceling travel to the United States.Quebec's government is reconsidering whether to support large national energy projects, in light of President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs and threaten Canadian sovereignty. And a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security faces a major workforce reduction in the coming weeks.

