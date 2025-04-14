Regular Joe
In our recurring series on class in Vermont we meet a filmmaker from Richford who discusses the challenges of attending college among more affluent peers. Plus, a federal judge halts a Trump administration order that would have deported two Vermont high school students from Nicaragua, some Vermont lawmakers consider adding citizenship and immigration status to the state’s fair housing law, a bill that would review how Vermont recognizes groups as Native American tribes is introduced at the Statehouse, and invasive zebra mussels are discovered on the American side of Lake Memphremagog.

