Legal stay
Investigating whether there’s any truth to rumors that Vermont’s only law school might be moving from its home in South Royalton. Plus, two Nicaraguan students at CVU High School face deportation, a psychiatric unit for teenagers opens at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, tariffs have begun to affect Vermont’s business relationship with Canada, and we explore the early days of the new baseball season as well as the wrap-up of hockey’s regular season in our weekly sports report.
