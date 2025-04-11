Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Legal stay

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Jane Lindholm
Published April 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Investigating whether there’s any truth to rumors that Vermont’s only law school might be moving from its home in South Royalton. Plus, two Nicaraguan students at CVU High School face deportation, a psychiatric unit for teenagers opens at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, tariffs have begun to affect Vermont’s business relationship with Canada, and we explore the early days of the new baseball season as well as the wrap-up of hockey’s regular season in our weekly sports report.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

