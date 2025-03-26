Waste not
New University of Vermont research explores the surprising link between whale pee and healthy ocean ecosystems. Plus, the Vermont House advances legislation that could limit the number of new retail cannabis shops, lawmakers also advance a midyear budget adjustment bill opposed by Gov. Scott, new Social Security rules could make it more difficult to access benefits, and Vermont libraries may see major impacts from federal funding cuts.
