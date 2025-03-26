Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Waste not

By Bob Kinzel,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
New University of Vermont research explores the surprising link between whale pee and healthy ocean ecosystems. Plus, the Vermont House advances legislation that could limit the number of new retail cannabis shops, lawmakers also advance a midyear budget adjustment bill opposed by Gov. Scott, new Social Security rules could make it more difficult to access benefits, and Vermont libraries may see major impacts from federal funding cuts.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

