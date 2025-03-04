Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Dual crises

By Abagael Giles,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Without intervention, education officials say health care costs will continue to eat up ever-larger shares of local school budgets — regardless of which cost-saving measures Montpelier imposes on districts. Plus, Middlebury is among the handful of municipalities presenting water infrastructure bonds to voters on Town Meeting Day, Sen. Welch is calling for Republicans to support Ukraine, the state is proposing changes for waterfowl hunters, and Caledonia County’s sheriff has died.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

