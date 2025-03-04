Dual crises
Without intervention, education officials say health care costs will continue to eat up ever-larger shares of local school budgets — regardless of which cost-saving measures Montpelier imposes on districts. Plus, Middlebury is among the handful of municipalities presenting water infrastructure bonds to voters on Town Meeting Day, Sen. Welch is calling for Republicans to support Ukraine, the state is proposing changes for waterfowl hunters, and Caledonia County’s sheriff has died.
