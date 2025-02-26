Volunteers needed
The mountain town of Ripton has been trying to keep its small elementary school open for years, and now risks losing one of its classes unless the community can recruit a handful of extra students for the coming school year. Plus, Gov. Scott and Democratic lawmakers are at odds over budgeting for Vermont’s motel housing program, Green Mountain Transit is seeing better-than-expected ridership numbers after reinstating fares, Vermont has a shortage of child psychiatrists, and some overlooks and cliff tops are now closed to protect nesting raptors.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...