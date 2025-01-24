Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

In the weeds

By Bob Kinzel,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published January 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A Middlebury retail cannabis shop is suing the state, saying its cannabis advertising regulations violate freedom of speech protections in the Vermont Constitution. Plus, the Scott administration wants the state to have much stronger oversight of schools, President Trump’s tax plans could make it more difficult for local towns and cities to fund infrastructure projects, Vermont is home to a number of health-focused startups, and Middlebury College has a new president.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

