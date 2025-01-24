In the weeds
A Middlebury retail cannabis shop is suing the state, saying its cannabis advertising regulations violate freedom of speech protections in the Vermont Constitution. Plus, the Scott administration wants the state to have much stronger oversight of schools, President Trump’s tax plans could make it more difficult for local towns and cities to fund infrastructure projects, Vermont is home to a number of health-focused startups, and Middlebury College has a new president.
