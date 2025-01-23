Full house
The Kohbandi family moved to Vermont after fleeing Afghanistan in 2021, and now hopes to grow deeper roots here with help from a new partnership intended to ease the path to homeownership for refugees. Plus, economists say Vermont’s economy is in great shape, several Vermonters have been announced as James Beard Award semifinalists, state officials are looking to nix an inspection requirement for motor racetracks, and authorities have released the name of the Border Patrol agent who was fatally shot on Monday.
