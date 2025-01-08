Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Reconvened

By Abagael Giles,
Kevin Trevellyan
January 8, 2025
We prime you for the start of this year’s legislative session, after Vermont Republicans picked up more seats than in any other state during the November election. Plus, an early report shows an above-average number of Vermonters have ALS, Vermont Democrats are looking for new leadership, Killington Ski Resort is beefing up security amid passholder fraud, and a new state fish stocking program is opening up new opportunities for anglers.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

