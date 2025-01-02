Getting seen
A dental clinic in Middlebury specializes in serving Spanish-speaking immigrant farmworkers, who typically face big barriers to care. Plus, Vermont still has one of the highest per capita homelessness rates in the country, a Shelburne nonprofit hopes to provide free online resources for people caring for aging loved ones, the new year means a new Old Farmer's Almanac, and the Rutland County Humane Society may have found a new shelter space.
