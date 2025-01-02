Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Getting seen

By Abagael Giles,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published January 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A dental clinic in Middlebury specializes in serving Spanish-speaking immigrant farmworkers, who typically face big barriers to care. Plus, Vermont still has one of the highest per capita homelessness rates in the country, a Shelburne nonprofit hopes to provide free online resources for people caring for aging loved ones, the new year means a new Old Farmer's Almanac, and the Rutland County Humane Society may have found a new shelter space.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

