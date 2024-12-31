Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

'Keep it local'

By Sabine Poux,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published December 31, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Two Vermonters from Burlington and Sheldon meet for a One Small Step conversation about politics, education, family life, racial dynamics and bridging the political divide. Plus, towns and cities are holding New Year’s Eve celebrations across Vermont, Montpelier deals with an ice jam scare on the Winooski River, a new law is intended to expand access to telehealth, and Vermont State Parks will offer free, guided hikes on New Year’s Day.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

