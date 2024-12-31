'Keep it local'
Two Vermonters from Burlington and Sheldon meet for a One Small Step conversation about politics, education, family life, racial dynamics and bridging the political divide. Plus, towns and cities are holding New Year’s Eve celebrations across Vermont, Montpelier deals with an ice jam scare on the Winooski River, a new law is intended to expand access to telehealth, and Vermont State Parks will offer free, guided hikes on New Year’s Day.
