A taxing process
An update on the processes tax sales, which allow municipalities to seize the property of delinquent taxpayers. Plus, Gov. Scott asks for civility after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the state gives updates on road closures following last week’s floods, Peacham deals with its own flooding impacts, Vermont homeowners are still waiting to hear about property buyouts from last year’s flooding, and police release more information about last weekend’s shooting in Burke.
