The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

A taxing process

By Sabine Poux,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
An update on the processes tax sales, which allow municipalities to seize the property of delinquent taxpayers. Plus, Gov. Scott asks for civility after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the state gives updates on road closures following last week’s floods, Peacham deals with its own flooding impacts, Vermont homeowners are still waiting to hear about property buyouts from last year’s flooding, and police release more information about last weekend’s shooting in Burke.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is a reporter/producer with Brave Little State. She comes to Vermont by way of Kenai, Alaska, where she was a reporter, news director, and on-air host for almost three years. Her reporting on commercial fishing and energy has been syndicated across Alaska and on NPR.
Kevin Trevellyan
