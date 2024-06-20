Out at camp
A Vermont-based summer camp for LGTBQ+ youth with a years-long waitlist is expanding its footprint to serve more kids. Plus, nurses at Vermont’s biggest hospital are considering a strike if their contract demands aren’t met, high-level nuclear waste from the former Vermont Yankee plant will spend at least another 20 years in Vermont, a national conservative group and Burlington residents are filing suit to block a recent charter change allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections, and four more districts get mixed results from school budget votes.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...