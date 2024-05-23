Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Man's best friend

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A volunteer program in Chittenden County is helping older adults age in place with their pets, which can lead to a better quality of life. Plus, Vermont received a waiver to participate in a federal food program, the state is looking for feedback on plans to manage the Blueberry Hill and Birdseye wildlife management units in Rutland County, Quebec is becoming easier to navigate for English-only speakers, and the Vermont City Marathon is now offering a cash prize for the fastest nonbinary runner.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

