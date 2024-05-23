Man's best friend
A volunteer program in Chittenden County is helping older adults age in place with their pets, which can lead to a better quality of life. Plus, Vermont received a waiver to participate in a federal food program, the state is looking for feedback on plans to manage the Blueberry Hill and Birdseye wildlife management units in Rutland County, Quebec is becoming easier to navigate for English-only speakers, and the Vermont City Marathon is now offering a cash prize for the fastest nonbinary runner.
