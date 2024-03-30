Capitol Recap: A tax fight in Montpelier
Democrats in the Vermont House have passed three bills that would raise taxes and fees by $130 million per year, and Republican Gov. Phil Scott is sounding the alarm. We'll break down that dynamic for this week's edition of the Capitol Recap, and share how it could impact local elections in November.
