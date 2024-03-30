Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Capitol Recap: A tax fight in Montpelier

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Mitch WertliebPeter HirschfeldKevin Trevellyan
Published March 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Democrats in the Vermont House have passed three bills that would raise taxes and fees by $130 million per year, and Republican Gov. Phil Scott is sounding the alarm. We'll break down that dynamic for this week's edition of the Capitol Recap, and share how it could impact local elections in November.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

