The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Deferred maintenance

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
A school bond vote in Woodstock illustrates the difficulties of dealing with Vermont’s massive backlog of building maintenance. Plus, the state’s emergency motel shelter program appears on solid footing despite advocate concerns, Vermont’s health commissioner comes out in support of overdose prevention sites, cannabis advocates aren’t excited about a bill moving through the Legislature, and state parks will be open in a limited capacity during next month’s solar eclipse.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Mary Williams Engisch
Kevin Trevellyan
