Deferred maintenance
A school bond vote in Woodstock illustrates the difficulties of dealing with Vermont’s massive backlog of building maintenance. Plus, the state’s emergency motel shelter program appears on solid footing despite advocate concerns, Vermont’s health commissioner comes out in support of overdose prevention sites, cannabis advocates aren’t excited about a bill moving through the Legislature, and state parks will be open in a limited capacity during next month’s solar eclipse.
