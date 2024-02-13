Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Weaving community

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published February 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Remembering a Middlebury craftsperson known for her creativity and generosity. Plus, sports betting is exceeding revenue projections in Vermont, the Addison County state’s attorney is arraigned for alleged drunk driving, one of Vermont’s wealthiest residents weighs in on a wealth tax, and some potential changes to USPS service here.

And now that Mitch Wertlieb is settling in as the new host of The Frequency, we want to hear your feedback on the show. What’s working for you? What doesn’t? What do you wish was in the podcast that you’re not hearing? Your input helps us make the best show we can – one you’ll look forward to hearing every day. So please share your thoughts at thefrequency@vermontpublic.org.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

