Dealing with the elephant
A Richmond author talks about the inspiration behind a children’s book that imagines grief as different animals. Plus, Vermont changes course on a federal food benefits program, a wide swath of the northern Green Mountains is conserved, a Dartmouth study shows bad news for New England winters, and state lawmakers can’t override the governor’s veto on a bill to expand Vermont’s bottle deposit law.
