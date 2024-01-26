Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Dealing with the elephant

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published January 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
A Richmond author talks about the inspiration behind a children’s book that imagines grief as different animals. Plus, Vermont changes course on a federal food benefits program, a wide swath of the northern Green Mountains is conserved, a Dartmouth study shows bad news for New England winters, and state lawmakers can’t override the governor’s veto on a bill to expand Vermont’s bottle deposit law.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

