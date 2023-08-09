Claiming indigeneity without proving ancestry
A French-Canadian scholar discusses recently published research on the heritage of New England’s Abenaki tribal leaders. Plus, the latest on a Pawlet military-style training facility, health insurance rate increases, repairing flood-damaged backroads and checking out meteor showers.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...