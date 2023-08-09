Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Claiming indigeneity without proving ancestry

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published August 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
A French-Canadian scholar discusses recently published research on the heritage of New England’s Abenaki tribal leaders. Plus, the latest on a Pawlet military-style training facility, health insurance rate increases, repairing flood-damaged backroads and checking out meteor showers.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

