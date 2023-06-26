© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Black Landownership in the 1850s Adirondacks & Feminist Mini Golf

By Brittany Patterson,
Abagael Giles
Published June 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
New research shows just how widespread Black land ownership was in the Adirondacks in the 1850s. And putt and learn at a new feminist mini golf course in Middlebury. Plus, one year after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade out-of-state visits for abortion care are up, Gov. Phil Scott seeks federal help for farmers after the spring freeze and Sen. Peter Welch calls for an ethics policy for the country’s highest court.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020. Previously, she was an energy and environment reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. Prior to that, she covered public lands, the Interior Department and forests for E&E News' ClimateWire, based in Washington, D.C. Brittany also teaches audio storytelling and has taught classes at West Virginia University, Saint Michael's College and the University of Vermont. She holds degrees in journalism from San Jose State University and U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. A native of California, Brittany has fallen in love with Vermont. She enjoys hiking, skiing, baking and cuddling with her rescues, a 95-pound American Bulldog mix named Cooper, and Mila, the most beautiful calico cat you'll ever meet.
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
