Black Landownership in the 1850s Adirondacks & Feminist Mini Golf
New research shows just how widespread Black land ownership was in the Adirondacks in the 1850s. And putt and learn at a new feminist mini golf course in Middlebury. Plus, one year after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade out-of-state visits for abortion care are up, Gov. Phil Scott seeks federal help for farmers after the spring freeze and Sen. Peter Welch calls for an ethics policy for the country’s highest court.
