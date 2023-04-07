© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Public Money, Religious Schools

By Anna Van Dine,
Mikaela Lefrak
Published April 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
How legislators tried to address the fact that public education funds go to religious schools. Also in the statehouse: a committee recommends how to spend opioid settlement money, an overdose prevention bill, and legislation intended to reduce the theft of catalytic converters.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Anna Van Dine
Anna is a reporter and co-hosts Vermont Public's daily news podcast, The Frequency.
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
