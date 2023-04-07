Public Money, Religious Schools
How legislators tried to address the fact that public education funds go to religious schools. Also in the statehouse: a committee recommends how to spend opioid settlement money, an overdose prevention bill, and legislation intended to reduce the theft of catalytic converters.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
