Mammograms: Why The Decline?
Why fewer women are getting routine breast cancer screenings. Plus, a new medical services provider in Vermont prisons, a bill of rights for people experiencing homelessness, and mental health advocates speak out against a bill that would allow warrantless arrests in hospitals.
