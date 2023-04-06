© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Mammograms: Why The Decline?

By Anna Van Dine,
Mikaela Lefrak
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Why fewer women are getting routine breast cancer screenings. Plus, a new medical services provider in Vermont prisons, a bill of rights for people experiencing homelessness, and mental health advocates speak out against a bill that would allow warrantless arrests in hospitals.

The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

