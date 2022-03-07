Grace Benninghoff
Grace worked for the station in 2022.
The state of Maine pays for kids in towns not large enough to build their own schools to attend schools elsewhere, both public and private. Vermont is the only other state with a similar tuition program for sparsely populated areas, often called “sending towns.” And now, it might be more difficult to prevent public funding from going to schools for explicitly religious instruction.
The Montreal Jazz Fest is back in full force this year after several years of pared down festivals due to the pandemic.
A proposed amendment would enshrine reproductive health rights into the state constitution. Proposition 5 has been moving through the Legislature for several years, and will be on the ballot this November. Peter Teachout, a constitutional law scholar at Vermont Law School, advised state lawmakers while they drafted Prop 5.
In their own words, four Vermonters share their stories of having abortions.
COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available to younger children in Vermont for the first time. On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.
Vermont’s only juvenile detention center shut down in the fall of 2020. Since then, four minors have been detained in adult jails throughout Vermont, according to state officials. But it remains unclear what the long-term plan for Vermont’s juvenile offenders is, and some advocates don’t think they should be locked up at all.
Vermont maple producers collected about 2.5 million gallons of syrup in 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s an 800,000 gallon increase over 2021.
A new law will make it easier for some landowners to let their forests grow old — by making them eligible for a tax break.
It’s early in the growing season, but the weather has already challenged Vermont farmers. They’ve faced extreme temperature swings — something increasingly common with climate change.
Owner Craig McDermott was moved by recent mass shootings and a recent threat to Montpelier High School, which led to police seizing two rifles and ammunition from a student.