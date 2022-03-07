© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel debate for Governor.

Vermont Public Staff

Emily Semaya

Emily is a sophomore at the University of Vermont pursuing a major in English and a minor in film and/or sociology. She has always had a passion for reading, writing, and storytelling, and hopes that she will be able to translate that into broadcasting here at CNS. Originally from a small town in Connecticut, in her free time Emily enjoys hiking, reading, skiing, and of course hanging out with her adorable puppy who’s back at home.