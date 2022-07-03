Last summer, former Outside/In host Sam Evans-Brown quit his journalism job to become a clean energy lobbyist.

He’s not alone. Millions of people left their jobs or changed careers in the past few years. But is the field of climate journalism going through its own “Great Resignation?” In a moment when the stakes are so high, are the people who cover the climate crisis leaving journalism to try to help solve it?

Outside/In Producer Justine Paradis talks with two reporters who recently found themselves re-evaluating their personal and professional priorities: one who left journalism and another who stayed.

Featuring Sophie Gilbert, Sam Evans-Brown, Stephen Lacey, Julia Pyper, Meaghan Parker, and Kendra Pierre-Louis.

