Vermont Public 2023 Murrow Award Submission: Podcast
In 2022, Brave Little State, Vermont Public's audience-powered journalism show, fielded listener questions that ran the gamut, resulting in a year of episodes that demonstrate both topical (and geographical) breadth and thoughtful journalistic depth.
In this entry, we travel from Vermont's antebellum cotton mills, to a secretive 1970s arms dealing bunker, to a local restaurant beset by COVID, to a living room of a family who fled here during the pandemic, to a soon-to-open cannabis dispensary.
Brave Little State 2023 Murrow entry
A selection of excerpts from Brave Little State's 2022 podcast catalog.
The audio above includes excerpts from the following episodes:
- When the Space Race — and arms dealing — came to the Northeast Kingdom (May 19, 2022)
- Why do people leave Vermont? (August 4, 2022)
- How did Vermont profit from slavery? (September 22, 2022)
- What happened to all the restaurant workers? (December 1, 2022)
- What's the status of opening cannabis dispensaries in Vt.? (June 24, 2022)
- Brave Little State’s 5th Annual Brief History of Vermont Road Names (July 7, 2022)
- How are people who moved to Vermont during the pandemic doing now? (May 5, 2022)
- What’s Vermont’s small-town dating scene like? (July 21, 2022)