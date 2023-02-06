Vermont Public 2023 Murrow Award Submission: Podcast

In this entry, we travel from Vermont's antebellum cotton mills, to a secretive 1970s arms dealing bunker, to a local restaurant beset by COVID, to a living room of a family who fled here during the pandemic, to a soon-to-open cannabis dispensary.

Brave Little State 2023 Murrow entry A selection of excerpts from Brave Little State's 2022 podcast catalog. Listen • 30:00

The audio above includes excerpts from the following episodes: