Vermont Public 2023 Murrow Award Submission: Podcast

Vermont Public
Published February 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
Aaron Shrewsbury
In 2022, Brave Little State, Vermont Public's audience-powered journalism show, fielded listener questions that ran the gamut, resulting in a year of episodes that demonstrate both topical (and geographical) breadth and thoughtful journalistic depth.

In this entry, we travel from Vermont's antebellum cotton mills, to a secretive 1970s arms dealing bunker, to a local restaurant beset by COVID, to a living room of a family who fled here during the pandemic, to a soon-to-open cannabis dispensary.

Brave Little State 2023 Murrow entry
A selection of excerpts from Brave Little State's 2022 podcast catalog.

The audio above includes excerpts from the following episodes:

