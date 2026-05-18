Vermont State Parks proposal would price campsites, day passes based on market demand

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation would like to be able to price campsite reservations and day-use fees at state parks more dynamically, according to demand.

The state is not proposing any price increases for this summer, but wants greater flexibility to adjust rates in the future.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re growing our cost recovery, while also making sure we’re not pricing out anybody,” said State Parks Director Nate McKeen.

Currently, campers pay a standard fee to book a site at any Vermont state park, based on the type of camping allowed there, the facility and their residency status. Burton Island is the only state park to charge at a higher rate. Any changes to these rates go through a formal review process that can take a year or more to complete.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re growing our cost recovery, while also making sure we’re not pricing out anybody." Nate McKeen, State Parks Director

Now, the department wants to be allowed to adjust fees according to market demand each season. Among other changes, this would allow the department to create packages that incentivize people to book sites for less at underutilized state parks or even underutilized sites midweek, and charge more for the most popular and costly-to-maintain facilities.

“We’re really in the golden era of outdoor recreation and use of state parks here in Vermont and all across the region,” McKeen said. “We would never intentionally be trying to decrease use of a certain spot. We have room for everybody and room for more.”

Under the department’s proposal, any fee increases would require a 90-day public notice period before going into effect, with opportunity for public comment.

Fees for day use and camping account for about 70% of the department’s budget, and McKeen says the department needs more resources to maintain Vermont’s most popular camping destinations as they see more wear and use.

Prior to the pandemic, McKeen says about 600,000 people would visit Vermont state parks each year. Now, he says, the facilities see more than 1 million visitors annually.

McKeen says this rule change would allow the department to raise camping fees gradually, rather than in big hikes every few years.

In 2021, Dartmouth College conducted a revenue study for Vermont State Parks, in which students looked at how Vermonters would respond to park fees based on popularity — a system used to price campsites and access at parks in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

According to the report, survey respondents said they would support higher fees at popular state parks.

There are several programs to reduce or eliminate the cost of state park visits for Vermonters, including the Green Mountain Passport lifetime program and day-use passes through local libraries. And through the Vermont Parks Forever Park Access Fund, Vermonters who receive services through the Department for Children and Families will continue to be eligible for day use at state parks. The program provided more than 30,000 free visits in 2025.

But McKeen says for now, those free visits won’t apply to overnight stays.

In addition to the fee flexibility in the proposed rule, the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is also requesting more flexibility to set reservation minimums based on how popular a campsite is and on whether the site is a lean-to, cabin or tent pad. The department would also like greater flexibility to adjust maximum stays.

Most of the other changes the department is proposing will modernize the existing regulations, like explicitly banning vaping in places where smoking is prohibited.

The deadline to file public comment is Monday, May 18. From there, the department will file the proposed rule with the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, where there will be more opportunity for people to weigh in.