Franklin County sheriff won’t seek reelection

John Grismore, the embattled sheriff of Franklin County, announced Monday that he won’t seek a second term.

In a written statement, Grismore said his decision “was not made lightly.”

“My tenure has included moments of significant challenge, many of them highly public and deeply stressful for me, my family, and the members of the Sheriff’s Office,” Grismore said.

Grismore declined a request for an interview.

His tenure has been marked by controversy — which started before he was even elected. The day after Grismore won the Republican and Democratic primaries in August 2022, the County Courier published a video of him at the Franklin County sheriff’s department kicking a handcuffed man twice in the groin.

Grismore, who was a deputy at the time, was fired from the sheriff’s department, and prosecutors charged him with simple assault. Grismore refused bipartisan calls to drop out of the race and ultimately defeated two write-in candidates in the November election.

Once he was sheriff, state lawmakers opened an impeachment inquiry, but then dropped the effort because the alleged assault took place before Grismore took office.

Prosecutors also failed to secure a conviction in their case against Grismore. After two juries were unable to reach verdicts, Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito decided to dismiss the case.

State regulators did permanently strip Grismore’s law enforcement credentials after determining he used excessive force during the 2022 incident. But Grismore continued to resist calls, including from his fellow sheriffs, to resign.

Sheriffs, as elected officials, can only be removed from office through impeachment, and they’re not required to be certified law enforcement officers. Without law enforcement credentials, Grismore was barred from doing standard police work like going on patrols or investigating crimes, but he was still able to perform administrative duties.

In his written statement on Monday, Grismore thanked his friends, family and those who stood by him.

“Your encouragement and loyalty provided strength during some of the most difficult moments of my career and personal life,” Grismore said.

Grismore isn’t the only sheriff in recent years to face criminal charges.

Former Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton refused to step down in 2022 after being charged with sexual assault. Earlier this year, Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including solicitation of prostitution, stalking and obstruction of justice.

Other sheriffs have been accused of misconduct, including a former Bennington County sheriff who appeared to be living out of state and a Caledonia County sheriff who doled out excessive bonuses to himself and staff.

Two years ago, the litany of scandals involving sheriffs inspired lawmakers to consider a constitutional amendment to increase oversight of county officials, but that effort was scuttled after lobbying from sheriffs. Lawmakers plan to bring the proposal back next session, Seven Days reported.