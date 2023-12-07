State oversight panel revokes Franklin County sheriff’s law enforcement credentials

State regulators voted Wednesday to permanently strip Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore of his law enforcement credentials after determining he used excessive force when he kicked a handcuffed and shackled man in the groin.

Grismore has 10 business days to voluntarily surrender his certification, according to a press release from the Vermont Criminal Justice Council.

But Grismore told reporters after Wednesday's hearing he will not step down and he plans to appeal the decision to the Vermont Supreme Court.

“I’m still the sheriff, regardless of whether the council wants me to be or not,” Grismore said on Wednesday, according to VTDigger.

Sheriffs are independently elected by county voters. Vermont law doesn’t require sheriffs to be certified law enforcement officers, though without credentials, Grismore can’t perform standard police work, like going on patrols or investigating crimes.

“I think that we need to have that type of capability for police to be reminded that we’re not above the law, but I don’t have any comment on John Grismore, what happened yesterday with him.”

Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux

None of Grismore’s peers — Vermont’s remaining 13 sheriffs — have called for him to resign. Vermont Public attempted to reach all of them on Thursday, and the three sheriffs who were interviewed declined to call for Grismore’s resignation.

“I certainly respect the work that the council did on it,” said Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux. “I think that we need to have that type of capability for police to be reminded that we’re not above the law, but I don’t have any comment on John Grismore, what happened yesterday with him.”

Chittenden County Sheriff Dan Gamelin didn’t call on Grismore to resign, but Gamelin said it would be easier for everyone if Grismore stepped down.

“I mean, he can't wear the uniform, he can't work, he can't wear the badge — he can't enforce any laws,” Gamelin said. “So I would say that it would be difficult to run a department if you have no law enforcement credentials.”

“It makes us all look bad,” Gamelin added.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council heard two days of testimony on whether Grismore’s actions in August 2022, while he was a deputy at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, violated the state’s use of force policy.

Screenshot Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore's law enforcement credentials were revoked Wednesday due to an incident where he kicked a handcuffed man. The County Courier released video of the incident the day after his primary victory in the county sheriff election.

Video of the incident shows Grismore kicking Jeremy Burrows twice in the groin while Burrows was handcuffed and shackled. Two deputies present during the incident told the council they felt Grismore’s actions were unnecessary. A use of force expert hired by the state also testified that kicks were excessive.

Grismore, his attorney and an expert they hired told the council that Grismore’s force was in self-defense because Burrows was attempting to spit on the deputies.

Council members voted 16-0 that Grismore violated the state use of force, according to a press release. On a second vote to determine what sanctions Grismore should face, one member, Kelly Price, who represents the Vermont State Employees Association, voted against revoking Grismore’s credentials.

Grismore is also facing a criminal simple assault charge and a legislative impeachment inquiry. Meanwhile, Vermont State Police are investigating financial issues at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message, or contact reporter Liam Elder-Connors: