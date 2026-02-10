Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump administration sends Vermont $93M for broadband – half what state hoped for

Vermont Public | By Howard Weiss-Tisman
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:09 PM EST
A crew hangs high speed fiber cables in Corwall within the Maple Broadband communications union district. Maple Broadband received about $9.2 million in BEAD funding.
Maple Broadband
A crew hangs high speed fiber cables in Corwall within the Maple Broadband communications union district. Maple Broadband received about $9.2 million in BEAD funding.

The Trump administration is holding back more than half of Vermont’s federal broadband money as the state works to connect the final addresses to a high-speed broadband network.

Vermont was expecting to get $229 million through the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment, or BEAD, program, which was originally included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is administering the BEAD program, announced on Monday that Vermont instead would receive $92.8 million.

The Trump administration at first put a hold on the program, and then changed some of the application requirements, forcing states to reapply for the funding.

Vermont submitted its updated proposal in December.

“I think we did a very good job of navigating a challenging policy environment to bring the maximum amount that we can to Vermont,” said Alexi Monsarrat, rural broadband technical assistance specialist at the Vermont Community Broadband Board.

The Trump administration announced the changes to the program this summer, which included removing mandates for climate protection and some labor mandates.

“I think we did a very good job of navigating a challenging policy environment to bring the maximum amount that we can to Vermont."
Alexi Monsarrat, Vermont Community Broadband Board.

Christine Hallquist, the Vermont Community Broadband Board’s executive director, said she still believes the state can connect its remaining 15,000 or so addresses with the money it received.

The money the Trump administration withheld was going to be used to fortify Vermont’s broadband system and pay for workforce development.

On top of the reduced funding Vermont was also forced by the Trump administration to use a satellite system to connect the hardest-to-reach addresses.

Hallquist had advocated for connecting as many homes as possible to a high-speed fiber network, and not a satellite system, which she said is less reliable.

But she said under the new rules Vermont had to consider Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system.

Vermont received about $3.2 million for the satellite connections, which will serve about 1,300 homes.

“Some of those people who are going to end up with the low earth orbit satellite are not going to be happy because they don’t get fiber,” Hallquist said.

Many other states besides Vermont received less money than they were expecting.

The federal government says it is considering options for the rest of the funding, and will announce later this year whether states will get the rest of the money.

In Vermont, NEK Broadband received the largest amount of BEAD funding, at $66.6 million.

Six other companies and communications union districts received funding.

In a press release Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott celebrated the news, without acknowledging that the funding was far less than broadband officials had anticipated.

“This is a major milestone for many of our rural towns and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen and revitalize communities,” Scott said.
Tags
Local News Local NewsBroadband
Howard Weiss-Tisman
Howard Weiss-Tisman is Vermont Public’s southern Vermont reporter, but sometimes the story takes him to other parts of the state. Email Howard.
See stories by Howard Weiss-Tisman

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories