Visits to the state’s problem gambling website have increased. State officials are betting that’s a good thing

Lottery officials say it usually takes about two years after a state has launched a legal online sports betting program before cases of problem gambling begin to show a significant increase, and Vermont’s experience would seem to fit this profile.

Vermont started its online sports betting program in January 2024, and a new report shows that visits to the state’s problem gambling website increased by just over 40% in the last year.

As medical director at the Vermont Department of Mental Health, Dr. Kelley Klein helps coordinate the state’s problem gambling programs. That includes the website, which launched in July 2024.

Klein said the new statistics do not surprise her – she expected the arrival of online sports betting to increase problem gambling.

“It’s not a question of if it will happen, it’s a matter of when,” said Klein.

She considers the uptick in visits to the state’s site “good news” because she views it as an indication that more people are becoming aware of the resources that are available to get help.

Klein said the website is being used by people who may be concerned that they are developing a gambling problem and by family members of these individuals who have noticed changes in their behavior.

“There may be people who are specifically struggling with problem gambling,” said Klein. “Or even are starting to notice problems with themselves and starting to have a looser control around their gambling habits.

Vermont Department of Mental Health Department of Mental Health data shows a rise in visits to the state's problem gambling website after the legalization of sports betting in 2024.

Gary Mitchell is a longtime problem gambling and addiction counselor in Hardwick. He also views the increase in visits to the state’s problem gambling website as a positive development.

“The more people that see that website, the more educated as a population we become,” said Mitchell. “I think that’s a good thing for identifying a problem, getting on top as quickly as possible, helping people that need help.”

Dr. Klein says the state’s problem gambling website has a wide variety of resources available, including a live chat option.

Certified counselors staff a 24/7 hotline, and there is a network of counselors available on a regional basis, as well as many local support groups.

Klein said a recent program to train more certified counselors in Vermont has been very successful. Fifteen health care providers have completed their training, and another 25 have signed up for the free 30-hour course.

The state allocates $500,000 a year for a number of public education initiatives, according to Klein.

