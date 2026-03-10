Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott to see Democratic challenge in 2026

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT
A woman with dark hair and a jacket with a fur hood looks into the distance. Early morning or evening light shines on her.
Amanda Janoo
/
Courtesy
Amanda Janoo announced her campaign for governor on Tuesday, March 10.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott will face a Democratic challenger in 2026.

Burlington resident Amanda Janoo on Tuesday became the first Democrat to announce a campaign for governor. The co-founder of the Wellbeing Economy Alliance of Vermont said in a video message that she’ll expand access to affordable housing, protect small schools and “ensure free health care for all.”

“I refuse to accept that collapse is inevitable or that the best a governor can do is manage decline,” Janoo said.

Scott has yet to announce whether he’s running for a sixth term, but Democrats presume he’ll be on the ballot again in November.

Scott defeated his last three general election opponents by at least 39 percentage points, and he regularly polls as one of the most popular governors in the United States.

Janoo is taking early aim at Scott’s controversial plan to reform Vermont’s education system. Scott wants to consolidate school governance and overhaul education funding, a proposal he’s acknowledged will result in the closure of small schools.

Janoo indicated she’ll oppose “forced mergers,” and she said that Vermont wouldn’t see any “forced school closures” under her leadership.

Her campaign platform also includes “free primary and preventative healthcare” that she said will lay the foundation for “a universal healthcare system.” Janoo was until recently part of an alliance that’s pushing for tax increases on the state’s highest income earners.

Janoo may soon face a primary challenge. Aly Richards, formerly the CEO of Let’s Grow Kids, was a key force behind a 2023 law that saw Vermont enact a payroll tax to dramatically increase public funding for child care.

Richards told Vermont Public Tuesday that she’s “seriously considering a run for governor.”

“I’ve been listening, giving this a lot of thought, and I’ll be making my decision in the coming weeks,” Richards said.

State Treasurer Mike Pieciak, one of Vermont’s most prominent Democrats, recently said he’s still considering a run for the state’s highest office.

Vermont’s only other Republican statewide officeholder — Lt. Gov. John Rodgers — will also face a Democratic challenge.

Former Lt. Gov. Molly Gray announced her candidacy in early January. Ryan McLaren, a senior advisor to Sen. Peter Welch, also announced in January. And Esther Charlestin, the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee who lost to Scott in 2024, recently entered the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.
