Untangling Vermont's new fishing regulations

Earlier this month, updated fishing regulations went into effect across Vermont. Some of the most significant changes relate to panfish and baitfish.

Panfish are generally considered to be smaller fish that anglers like to catch and eat. Prior to Jan. 1, the state did not have an official definition for panfish, but in Vermont it's now defined as including the following species: bluegill, bullhead, black crappie, white crappie, pumpkinseed sunfish, rock bass and yellow perch.

Anglers should note the new daily bag limit on panfish for inland waters, which is 50 panfish per angler per day. Importantly, the existing rule that black crappie and white crappie can make up no more than 25 of that total remains in place.

The new daily panfish limits apply to inland waters only, with Lake Champlain and the Connecticut River notably excluded.

Panfish sales

One significant regulatory change that does apply to Lake Champlain and the Connecticut River, along with inland water bodies, is that the sale or purchase of crappies is now completely prohibited in Vermont.

Last year, Vermont Public reported on opposition to the then-proposed ban on buying and selling crappies.

Jud Kratzer, a fisheries biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, told Vermont Public that the high commercial value of crappies created issues in Vermont, like anglers exceeding the 25 crappie-per-day limit.

Kratzer also noted cases of people illegally bringing in crappies from out of state to sell in Vermont, and that the practice may have incentivized the introduction of out-of-state crappies to Vermont waters.

"Crappies is the No. 1 species that we're seeing showing up in other waters being introduced by anglers," Kratzer said.

Kratzer said the department "went through a very rigorous public comment process" before instituting new rules, with several public meetings and the opportunity for anglers to call, write and email the department with feedback. Fish buyers and sellers expressed concern about commercial sale bans and bag limits, while other anglers worried about protections for panfish and the prevalence of commercial fishing.

Jud Kratzer / Courtesy Jud Kratzer, a fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, ice fishing with his son Joshua at Symes Pond in Ryegate this past December.

Kratzer thinks the new regulations represent a "good compromise" that help "limit the kind of negative effects of commercial fishing without completely eliminating it."

Another new change this year: If anglers want to sell panfish species apart from crappies, or other fish caught as food, they'll now need to have a fish seller's endorsement on their fishing license. The endorsements are free and help wildlife experts track how many people are selling their catches across the state.

Baitfish

Changes to baitfish regulations also went into effect at the start of 2026.

Previously, the largest minnow trap an angler could use to collect baitfish was 18 inches long. Starting this year, minnow traps can be up to 24 inches long. The opening for minnows can be as large as 2.5 inches wide, whereas before it could only be 1 inch in diameter.

Anglers can also now collect baitfish year-round. Anglers had been prohibited from collecting baitfish on seasonally closed waters when trout season was closed, approximately November through April. Now, anglers can use minnow traps year-round on those seasonally closed rivers and streams, even during ice fishing season. Kratzer said that the change allows anglers to set traps throughout winter in places where there are a lot of "minnows and suckers and that kind of thing," a boon for ice anglers.

A wild baitfish endorsement is now required for anyone interested in harvesting wild baitfish. The endorsement is free, but interested anglers will need to pass a quiz in order to receive it. The endorsement tag is good for three years with the new cycle starting in 2026.

That quiz, along with other changes and updates to Vermont's fishing regulations, can be found on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.