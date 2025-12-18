Former assistant announced as UVM men's soccer head coach

The University of Vermont has hired a new head coach to lead its men’s soccer team a week after former coach Rob Dow announced he was departing to take a job at Penn State.

The university named former associate head coach Adrian Dubois as the ninth head coach in the program’s history on Wednesday.

“Adrian has an exceptional reputation not only among our former players, but throughout the country,” UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman said in a statement. “I'm fully confident in his ability to maintain our standing as one of the top programs in college soccer while inspiring our student-athletes to excel in the classroom, in the community and on the pitch."

Dubois will take over for Vermont associate head coach Brad Cole, who has been serving as interim head coach in the days since Dow’s departure.

Dubois served as a member of UVM’s coaching staff from 2019-2023, also serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator under Dow.

"It is an incredible honor to lead the UVM men's soccer program," said Dubois in a statement. "I want to express my appreciation to Rob Dow and his staff for their leadership and for building a culture of excellence that has elevated this program nationally.”

Dubois helped to recruit several award winners and two Major League Soccer SuperDraft selections during his first stint with the Catamounts. He was named one of the top 12 assistant coaches in the nation by College Soccer News in 2022.

Dubois returns to Vermont after three seasons as associate head coach at San Diego State University. While there, he played an instrumental role in a historic 2024 season for the Aztecs, that saw the team win their first-ever Western Athletic Conference regular season championship after going undefeated in conference play. The Aztecs were ranked nationally in two of his three seasons there.

Dubois, a native of Acworth, New Hampshire, was a four-year starting midfielder at the University of New Hampshire from 2004-2008.

Before joining the Catamounts in 2019, he was the head men’s soccer coach at Saint Joseph's College of Maine for five seasons.