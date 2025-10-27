Police identify body found in Cornwall as missing Middlebury College student

Vermont State Police on Friday identified a body found last week in Cornwall as Lia Smith, a Middlebury College student who was missing for nearly a week. The medical examiner’s office determined that Smith, 21, died by suicide.

Smith’s body was found on Thursday in Cornwall near The Knoll, Middlebury College’s organic garden, according to state police. Smith was last seen on campus on Oct. 17 and reported missing two days later.

Smith, who was from Woodside, California, was studying computer science and statistics at Middlebury College. She was on the diving team, a member of the Chess and Japanese clubs, and “an articulate advocate of transgender rights,” Middlebury College president Ian Baucom said in a Facebook post.

“She was a gift to us and we are so grateful that she was — and will always remain — a member of our Middlebury family,” Baucom said in the post.

Baucom said there would be gatherings planned for the campus and community to remember Smith in the coming days.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

