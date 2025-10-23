Gov. Phil Scott unveils plan to tackle public safety concerns in Burlington

Gov. Phil Scott unveiled his “short-term action plan” intended to tackle concerns about crime, public drug use and “disorder” in Vermont’s largest city.

The 14-point plan for Burlington includes using law enforcement resources, including state police, to bolster downtown foot patrols, expanding substance use treatment in certain prisons, and working with the local needle exchange to develop “incentives and accountability” for disposal of syringes.

“We’ll learn a lot from this initiative as we continue to break down silos, so the systems we have in place work better and could possibly be used in other parts of the state,” Scott said in a written statement.

Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, in a written statement, said she was “grateful” for the collaboration with the governor and his team.

“In order for our communities to be safer for everyone, we must identify myriad responses to address harm and improve well-being,” Mulvaney-Stanak said in the statement.

The governor already announced the centerpiece of his plan — the appointment of a special prosecutor in Chittenden County who will solely focus on people with five or more pending criminal cases — nearly two weeks ago.

The new “accountability court” started hearing cases this week, according to WCAX.

Scott’s plan for Burlington also directs the state Department of Mental Health to "enhance" orders of non-hospitalization to make sure people comply with court-ordered treatment and follow up when people don’t follow those orders.

State prosecutors have raised concerns for years that there’s little accountability when people don’t follow treatment orders. And they say that most of the time, privacy rules restrict law enforcement officials from knowing if people are complying.

The governor’s plan also includes some initiatives that aren’t directly tied to public safety. Scott is also offering the Agency of Transportation as a consultant to help get downtown construction projects finished quickly.

The city has been redeveloping Main Street and surrounding roads, which has caused traffic snarls and decreased foot traffic to local businesses.

One of the final points of the governor’s plan is to launch a “mass volunteer clean-up and beautification effort” with a group of city residents and University of Vermont students.