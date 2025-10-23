Police expand search efforts for missing Middlebury College student

State and federal law enforcement are now helping local police search for a Middlebury College student who’s been missing nearly a week.

Lia Smith, 21, from Woodside, California, was last seen on campus Friday night, Oct. 17, according to Vermont State Police.

“We will do everything we can to find Lia. She is a beloved member of our Middlebury family and there is nothing more important than the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and of our entire community,” Middlebury College officials said in a written statement on Monday.

Law enforcement agencies, including VSP, Middlebury Police and state game wardens, began a "comprehensive search" in and around Middlebury on Thursday morning, state police said in a press release. The FBI and New York State Police have also provided assistance, according to VSP.

Middlebury Police have conducted “numerous aerial searches” using drones, gone through wooded areas on and near Middlebury College, and have asked the school’s staff to continue to search campus facilities.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help in the case to call the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven at 802-388-4919 or send an anonymous tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.