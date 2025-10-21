Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Long Trail hikers will need to use a detour this month in Bolton

Vermont Public | By Abagael Giles
Published October 21, 2025 at 12:14 PM EDT
A bridge across a river in fall foliage.
Green Mountain Club
/
Courtesy
The Winooski Valley footbridge in Bolton will remain open, but hikers will take a detour around a portion of Duxbury Road.

Long Trail hikers will need to take a detour to use the Winooski Valley footbridge in Bolton for the next month or so.

A portion of Duxbury Road between the footbridge and Honey Hollow Road will be closed for construction from Oct. 20 through roughly Nov. 18, according to the Green Mountain Club.

The road was heavily damaged during flooding in 2024, and was compromised by a landslide. The town of Bolton is hoping to fix it before the end of construction season.

Bolton Town Administrator Dania Allowan said funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency allowed the town to move forward with the project.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Allowan said. “We’ve been working through the design, the permitting, the long funding process since the flooding, and this was the earliest window that we could move forward with it.”

A trail sign indicates hikers should follow a detour.
Green Mountain Club, courtesy
The detour will be marked with blue tape, the Green Mountain Club says.

In the meantime, hikers will walk part of Duxbury Road from the Duxbury Window trailhead, and turn onto an old woods road that runs through private land at the closure.

“We’re really fortunate that we have very friendly neighbors in the state of Vermont,” said GMC Executive Director Mike DeBonis. “We just want to remind folks that we are using private land. People are letting us use this land out of their goodwill, and just to be good stewards of the land and have a great, cool hike.”

DeBonis said the reroute goes up into an old field and is marked with blue flagging.

The Monroe and Duxbury Window trailheads will still be open, but hikers will need to access them from Waterbury.

He said the club will be working on infrastructure repairs like this one along the Long Trail from the last two years of flooding for several years.

“It becomes more challenging when you have multiple major flooding events in a row, and you can only fix so much in a given year, so we just have to be really strategic,” he said.

Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
