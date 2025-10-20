UVM sets tuition increase for next year

It's going to cost more to attend the University of Vermont next year.

The school's board of trustees approved tuition hikes at a meeting on Friday, according to a university press release.

In-state tuition will go up 2% for the 2026-2027 academic year. So most Vermonters will have to pay $16,606, though students from Vermont families earning less than $100,000 dollars a year could qualify for free tuition as part of the university’s UVM Promise Program.

Out-of-state tuition will increase 4.5% to $44,647. Room and board will also increase 3.5% for fiscal year 2027, which begins next July.

The board’s fall meeting was the first with UVM's new president Marlene Tromp.

UVM is among the costliest public universities in the nation, but froze its tuition for several years starting in 2019.

