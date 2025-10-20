Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UVM sets tuition increase for next year

Vermont Public | By Stephanie Colombini
Published October 20, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT
A college green with vehicles passing on a road
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
The campus of the University of Vermont in Burlington, photographed Sept. 30, 2025.

It's going to cost more to attend the University of Vermont next year.

The school's board of trustees approved tuition hikes at a meeting on Friday, according to a university press release.

In-state tuition will go up 2% for the 2026-2027 academic year. So most Vermonters will have to pay $16,606, though students from Vermont families earning less than $100,000 dollars a year could qualify for free tuition as part of the university’s UVM Promise Program.

Out-of-state tuition will increase 4.5% to $44,647. Room and board will also increase 3.5% for fiscal year 2027, which begins next July.

The board’s fall meeting was the first with UVM's new president Marlene Tromp.

UVM is among the costliest public universities in the nation, but froze its tuition for several years starting in 2019.
Tags
Local News University of VermontLocal NewsEducation
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined Vermont Public in 2025 as News Editor after more than a decade working in public radio. She previously worked at WUSF in Tampa, Florida, where she won dozens of state and national awards reporting on health care, hurricanes and other issues. She also contributed stories for NPR and KFF Health News as part of a national reporting collaborative. Colombini has also worked as an editor, producer and host. She hails from New York and spent her early journalism years working at WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York City and WFUV, based at her alma mater Fordham University.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini

Congress has eliminated federal funding for public media — a $2 million annual loss for Vermont Public. We’re counting on people like you to help sustain this vital service. Become a monthly donor and keep local journalism free and fearless.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories