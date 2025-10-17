What if you fall and can't get up? The fear is driving sales of personal emergency response systems

As people get older, most say they want to age in their own homes and communities. But that’s not always easy to do.

Health and balance issues can get in the way. In fact, falls are the leading cause of injury — and injury-related death — for older adults.

“We're responding to a call about a fall every day, among our older population,” said Michael Tarbell, CEO of Regional Ambulance Service in Rutland.

For people who live alone, he said response time can make all the difference.

“We've been there where people have been on the floor for days and they get hypothermic because they've been laying on the floor,” said Tarbell. “So something that was simple, that they just couldn't get up, becomes a life threat because now they're hypothermic, they haven't been taking their medications for a couple of days, they haven't eaten, and it just compounds and snowballs.”

Tarbell recommends people use some sort of fall alert device to improve their safety. As the population of older adults increases and accessing long-term care becomes more challenging, demand for these personal emergency response systems is growing.

Mobile alert devices are 'taking off'

The technology has helped seniors like Ralph Crippen of Rutland feel more secure. He’s 92 and lives alone in a senior apartment complex.

“I use a cane because my balance isn’t good,” he said, “and I’m kind of leery if I’m going places of falling and having trouble getting out.”

Crippen started using a personal medical alert device four years ago. He wears a pendant around his neck with a button on it that he can press if he’s in trouble, and it will contact a trained specialist with a company called Lifeline who can connect him with assistance, whether that’s a family member or emergency responders.

“This is good anywhere there’s a cell phone signal," he said, pointing to the device. “Where I live, there’s quite a few people who have it.”

“These mobile buttons are taking off,” said Rene Greene, Lifeline Program administrator at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The hospital became a distributor of medical alert devices years ago because she said they reduced emergency room visits for older adults and other people with health conditions.

“They wear it as a necklace, or we've got a new smart watch, and they can go down to the grocery store with them and across state lines to visit the kids or the grandchildren.” The only problem comes up in areas with spotty cell coverage, added Greene, “But they’re very popular.”

In fact, industry analysts say the global market share for personal medical alert systems of all types is expected to grow from $9.2 billion in 2024 to $26.2 billion in 2034.

Medical alert technology has been around since the 1970s, and today there are many different personal emergency response systems to choose from. Most systems connect using a person’s phone line or cellular network. Some devices can automatically detect falls and contact assistance without the user needing to press a button.

Monthly charges can range from $20 to $60 or more, according to the National Council on Aging. Medicare doesn’t cover the cost of these systems, but a number of long-term Medicaid programs provide funding for qualified Vermonters.

Some older adults are reluctant to use these devices, and price and connectivity can be obstacles. People with severe physical or cognitive impairments may not be the best candidates either. But these systems may help vulnerable Vermonters stay in their homes longer, said Joy Mortelliti of the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.

Possible benefits for caregivers

The alternative can be really expensive. Assisted living facilities in Vermont are in short supply and cost thousands of dollars a month. Personal care aides — if you can find one — can cost more than $40 or $50 an hour.

"We're all about helping people grow old as independently as possible in their own home," says Joy Mortelliti of the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging. A personal emergency alert device may help with that, she said. As a caregiver for her mother, who uses one, "It brings a lot of peace of mind."

“I’m a caregiver for my mom,” said Mortelliti. “I can’t be with her all the time. I helped her get one of these devices for my own peace of mind.”

Since 2020, security company ADT has seen a 50% increase in U.S. sales for medical alert systems, said senior director Andy Droney. He points to a combination of reasons: Baby boomers are aging, people are living longer and many live alone. Add in the shortage of affordable long-term care options and the market is ripe for growth.

Droney also noted the caregiver benefits.

“I’m in the thick of it myself,” he said. “If I'm calling my mom five times a day to see if she's okay, that's stressful for me, especially if I'm taking care of my young kids at the same time.”

That’s also frustrating for his mom, he added.

“You know, ‘Why do you keep calling me to ask me if I'm OK? Why don't you just ask me how my weekend was?’”

The technology is evolving

Consumer surveys show a growing number of older adults are also using smart watches and smart speakers as personal emergency response systems. Major tech companies like Apple and Amazon have responded by expanding their medical alert capabilities.

The industry is still evolving, said Dorsey, with more companies experimenting with artificial intelligence, WiFi and radar sensing to detect falls and other emergencies in people's homes.