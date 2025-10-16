Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

New Medicare report ranks Vermont first in nation

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
A close-up image of a blue paper Medicare care tethered by a purple paperclip to a $100 bill.
Bill Oxford
/
iStock
Medicare enrollment begins in mid-October, and a new report ranks Vermont as the best state in the country for how well Medicare serves its residents.

A new State Scorecard on Medicare Performance, released today by the Commonwealth Fund, ranks Vermont as the best state in the country for how well Medicare serves its residents.

But the results come amid big changes to the state’s health insurance market as Medicare open enrollment kicks off for next year.

The report evaluated every state and the District of Columbia on 31 measures of Medicare performance, including: access to care, quality, costs, and health outcomes.

Vermont came out on top followed by Utah and Minnesota. Top-performing states had roughly half as many potentially preventable hospital admissions as states that ranked at the bottom, like Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky.

Commonwealth Fund
/
Courtesy

The report found fewer older Vermonters (16%) reported their health as fair or poor compared to the national average (25%).

The report also highlighted that only 14.3% of Medicare Advantage plans in Vermont require prior authorization for specialist visits or preventive care — significantly lower than the national average of 48.3%.

But data for the report was gathered before Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Healthcare announced that they were pulling out of the Medicare Advantage marketplace, something health experts say will leave Vermonters with fewer and more costly options.

More from Vermont Public: In most of Vermont, there won’t be a single Medicare Advantage plan available next year
