Pride Center of Vermont to pause operations indefinitely

The Pride Center of Vermont, a community center for LGBTQ+ Vermonters, will pause its operations indefinitely beginning on Oct. 10.

The organization's board of directors shared the news in a statement on its website Thursday.

"We have been hit hard by a wave of funding losses and shifting priorities at the state and federal level," the statement read. "These changes have made it increasingly difficult for community-based nonprofits like ours to keep doing the work we love, even as more people than ever are turning to us for support."

The Pride Center runs numerous programs focused on the health, safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ people in the region, including the SafeSpace Anti-Violence Hotline, HIV testing and harm-reduction services.

Every year the center also puts on the weeklong, statewide Pride Vermont celebration and the Pride Festival and Parade in Burlington.

The organization was founded in 1999 by students from the University of Vermont and Middlebury College.

According to the board's statement, staff received one day's notice of their final day. The statement ended with a plea for support — the board said it needs to raise approximately $350,000 to return to full services.

