Luxury hotel and distillery plans for former Green Mountain College in question

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT
A man stands on the porch of a red brick college building.
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public File
Raj Bhakta poses in 2020 on the steps of Ames Hall at Green Mountain College. Bhakta bought the campus at auction earlier that year.

A proposed luxury hotel and distillery on the campus of the former Green Mountain College has hit a roadblock.

Regenerative Land Holdings LLC, a company owned by Raj Bhakta, has withdrawn its Act 250 permit application requesting a change of use for the campus.

The company filed its initial application in March 2024. The plans called for 18 residential condo units and more than 90 hotel rooms. Whithey dining and event hall was to remain an event space with an added micro-distillery.

According to a letter released by the District 1 Environmental Commission in Rutland, the application was deemed “substantially incomplete” in letters issued on June 6, 2024 and again on April 4, 2025.

The District 1 Coordinator, Kim Lutchko, wrote that on Sept. 12, 2025, Regenerative Land Holdings withdrew its permit application.

Bhakta wouldn’t comment other than to say the Act 250 process has been cumbersome and expensive.

Green Mountain College closed in 2019 and Bhakta bought the campus the following year for $5 million. His wife Danhee Bahkta currently operates the private Green Mountain Community School on the property.

Previous coverage: Raj Bhakta On Buying GMC: 'It's The Biggest Bet I've Ever Taken'

Poultney Town Manager Paul Donaldson said he was aware of the application status but had no comment.

Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said he was unaware of the application withdrawal, but offered Bhakta any assistance his organization could provide.
Nina Keck
