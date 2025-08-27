Rain washes away Vermont’s chance for world’s largest square dance

Despite hundreds of dancers tapping their toes, the record for the world's largest square dance was not set at the Champlain Valley Fair Tuesday night.

Rain might have kept many people from the fair, but those who did turn out enjoyed a few dry minutes of song and dance with friends and strangers alike to the clear calling from Mary Wesley with music from the Faux Paws.

“We sure had fun, records or no,” Wesley told the crowd as she thanked all who had turned out for the attempt.

Wesley has been calling square dances for more than 15 years, a tradition her grandparents passed down.

"The caller's job is to kind of tell you what you're supposed to do right before you do it, so, you know, people might hear, ‘All join hands and circle to the left, circle to the left, to the left you go," she explained.

Wesley serves as director of education and media for Vermont Folklife, one of the organizers behind Tuesday night’s event.

It was a fundraiser for the Northeast Organic Farming Association spearheaded by longtime local musician Bob Wagner. Other musicians who performed included Phish bassist Mike Gordon and his daughter Tessa, singers Josh Panda and Kat Wright, and honky tonk legend Brett Hughes.

The goal to break the world record was 1,633 square dancers, but the event fell far short of that.

The current Guinness world record remains the one set in 2017 at the National Square Dance Convention in Cincinnati.

