Vermont musicians The Hokum Brothers and Wes Pearce share their Tiny Desk Contest submissions

Thousands of musicians from across the country have been waiting to see whether they’ll get to perform on one of the biggest stages in music media today.

Today, NPR announced the winner of the annual Tiny Desk Contest, which provides an unsigned artist with the opportunity to record one of the namesake shows — and get all the exposure that comes with it.

Ruby Ibarra was chosen as this year's winner for her performance of the song "Bakunawa."

Nearly 40 artists from Vermont submitted entries this year, and we’ve chosen a few to share with you.

We'll hear from vaudeville-inspired band The Hokum Brothers and folk singer-songwriter Wes Pearce.

The Hokum Brothers

Catherine Morrissey The Hokum Brothers, from left to right: Woody, Uncle Al and Cousin Gus, pictured at Vermont Public's Colchester office. (And no, they're not actually brothers.)

Who: The Hokum Brothers is Woody Keppel (guitar), Allan Nicholls (drums) and Gus Ziesing (accordion, saxophone, clarinet).

What: The trio plays a kitschy blend of folksy tunes.

Fun fact: Woody Keppel founded Burlington-based Festival of Fools, which is on hiatus this year. Gus Ziesing runs a recording studio and was a founding member of the 1980s Vermont band the N-Zones. Allan wrote for Saturday Night Live for four years. (Here’s a link to Allan on the Vermont PBS show Profile from 2003.)

Easter egg: Look for the Beatles album in the background of the video!

Wes Pearce

Adiah Gholston Folk musician Wes Pearce is pictured at Vermont Public's Colchester office.

Who: Wes Pearce resides in Washington, Vermont.

What: Pearce's music marries southern Appalachian folk and indie rock.

Fun fact: A few years ago, he met up with some circus performers traveling through Vermont and followed them South. Also, his mom told him that he is a direct descendant of “The Hero of Bennington,” Gen. John Stark.